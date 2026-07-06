/Biohacker Bryan Johnson plans to reset his cells using AI after being diagnosed with autoimmune disease

Biohacker Bryan Johnson has revealed that he is suffering from autoimmune gastritis (AIG), a condition where the immune system attacks the stomach lining. The 48-year-old is known for trying to reverse ageing, increase longevity and even defeat death. In a post on X, Johnson wrote, "I have an autoimmune disease. My stomach is eating itself." He added that the disease often goes undetected and affects 2- 5% of people across the world.

The disease leads to "nutritional deficiency, anaemia, and over a long horizon, elevated cancer risk." Johnson further said that standard medical care fails in the face of this disease, stating that "nothing can be done except manage the condition, no matter how awful or lethal the effects."

According to the Global Autoimmune Institute, the disease has "non-specific early symptoms, such as abdominal pain, bloating, and heartburn", which means it is often missed or detected much later. Johnson plans to manage the disease by using AI-designed antibodies to destroy the rogue cells, since he claims "current medical standards" are "investigational preclinical evidence at best".

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Johnson says his habits as a child and in early adulthood are responsible for his condition. “As a kid, I ate sugar cereal, drank sugary soda, and gobbled down fast food,” he said. “I had a few healthy years in my early 20s but then became a young father of three and began building a business." He said "juggling that stress and grind" led him to gain 18 kgs, and soon he fell into "deep, chronic depression".

Colonscopy and endoscopy revealed condition

Johnson was diagnosed with hypothyroidism at age 21 and managed it through hormone replacement therapy. He said there were signs of iron deficiency, as his ferritin levels were always low despite normal haemoglobin and hematocrit. Earlier this year, he had a colonoscopy, which came back clean. A bi-directional endoscopy examined the entire intestinal tract. Biopsies from three regions of Johnson's stomach showed "clear signs of early autoimmune gastritis: early atrophy confined to the acid-producing lining, with the rest of the stomach still spared."