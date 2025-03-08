Bryan Johnson, the billionaire "who wants to live forever" has launched a new 'religion', which he says is how we "solve death" and "save" the human race.

Advertisment

In a detailed X post, the eccentric billionaire known for his attempts to stay young forever announced the launch of his new app "Don't Die" and said that with the rapid rise of Artificial intelligence (AI), "we (humans) are at risk of extinction," and proposed THIS solution.

A new religion

"Dear humanity, I am building a religion," announced Johnson on X.

Advertisment

"Wait a second, I know what you're going to say. Hold that knee-jerk reaction and let me explain," he wrote.

Also read | Elon Musk 'clashed' with Marco Rubio, was called 'liar' in Trump cabinet meeting, US president denies claim

"First, here's what's going to happen: + Don't Die becomes history's fastest-growing ideology. + It saves the human race. + And ushers in an existence more spectacular than we can imagine. It is inevitable. The only question is: will you be an early or late adopter?" he posted.

Advertisment

Dear humanity,



I am building a religion.



Wait a second, I know what you’re going to say. Hold that knee-jerk reaction and let me explain.



First, here’s what’s going to happen:

+ Don’t Die becomes history's fastest-growing ideology.

+ It saves the human race.

+ And ushers in… pic.twitter.com/MJcrU9uXNf — Bryan Johnson /dd (@bryan_johnson) March 7, 2025

What is the "Don't Die" movement?

As Johnson puts it, Don't Die is a "universal translator and the grand unifying theory of existence."

He said that with democracy governing civic matters, capitalism dictating wealth and religion caring for the soul, "existing frameworks are too narrow".

Instead, he proposes his religion, which he claims "speaks fluently with...+ the universe through physics + AI via mathematics + software via computation + living things via biology + humans via storytelling + truth via memetics".

Also read | Syria’s new leaders issue stark ultimatum after 250+ death toll, urge Alawites to surrender

Johnson, who is known for his plasma transfusion with his 17-year-old son Talmage as part of an anti-ageing experiment called "Project Blueprint" claimed that Don't Die is "how we transition into the era of AI and solving death."

"This is the moment, Humanity is entering a period where intelligence will either ensure its own survival or engineer its extinction. The question is no longer philosophical, it is mathematical, computational, and imminent," he stressed.

How does "Don't Die" work?

Johnson claimed that for years he has tried to eat, sleep and breathe the movement and as a result he has the "slowest aging speed in recorded history".

Also read | Transgender women being forcefully transferred to men prisons after Trump's order: 'Pawn in others' political games'

"Practically this means: + going to bed on time, exercising daily, and eating nutritiously + measuring and improving every organ in my body + eliminating toxins, lowering stress, being with family and friends," he shared.

Urging people to download his app, the billionaire asked them to "BECOME A DON'T DIE CITIZEN: Download the Don't Die app, track your Don't Die Score, connect with others, and start a local community."

"This is how we turn Don't Die from an idea into a global movement."