Entrepreneur and 'biohacker' Bryan Johnson, famous for his extreme de-aging efforts, claims he knows the age of his penis. The man who wants to live forever uses a device to know this, and has used it not only to learn about the health of his penis but also his son's. Johnson even shared the data with his followers, detailing the father-son duo's sleep efficiency, average erection quality, the number of times each had an erection at night and the total amount of time it held.

Advertisment

The 47-year-old says while measuring erection health at night might seem like a strange topic, it is essential to know about the overall health of not only men but also women. For men, fewer erections might be a sign of poor heart health and diabetes.

"It turns out that — this is true for both men and women — a man's nighttime erections and a woman's nighttime erections - the clitoris engorging — is one of the most important biomarkers of anything about our entire body," he told Mail Online.

Also Read: Anti-ageing influencer Bryan Johnson walks out of Nikhil Kamath's podcast midway due to 'poor air quality'

Advertisment

"So while it kicks up some giggles, it really is one of the most important things for all of us to know about our bodies and it’s just not talked about."

He added that men who do not have nighttime erections "are at risk of 70 per cent greater likelihood of premature death".

Also Read: Biohacker couple follows systematic lifestyle to live 'healthily until the age of 150'

Advertisment

The data he shared of his and his son's penis shows that Johnson has a better average erection quality with 94, while his son Talmage scored 90. He concluded that after he measured his nighttime erections he can say that he has managed to lower his penis's age by 15 years.

Also Read: THIS millionaire removed all the 'liquid gold' plasma from his body to reverse his ageing

The device he used indicated that his penis age was the same as that of a 22-year-old. It gives an "AndroAge score" based on the health and age of erections.

This is only one of the seven steps he uses to check his penis health.

How Bryan Johnson plans to live forever

The biohacker is popular worldwide for using different ways and methods to try and "live forever". He reportedly spends $2 million every year in his quest to "reverse ageing" and attain a long and healthy life.

Also Read: Bryan Johnson’s latest anti-ageing experiment goes awry, loses vision temporarily

He follows a strict diet and has a team of doctors helping him to keep his body fit from the inside. He made headlines when he made his own son a "blood boy", someone from whom he could take plasma transfusions to rejuvenate his body.