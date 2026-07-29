/Yemen's Houthis consider fees for ships transiting Red Sea after declaring Saudi blockade: Report

Yemen's Houthi rebels are considering imposing fees on ships passing through the southern Red Sea after declaring a naval blockade of Saudi Arabia amid rising military tensions, Reuters reported, citing sources.

The Iran-aligned group has opened a new front against Washington's allies in the region as tensions between Iran and the United States escalate. The Houthis have also launched attacks on tankers carrying oil and other goods beyond the Gulf.

The Houthis are examining plans to impose fees on most vessels using the narrow Bab el-Mandeb gateway, which connects the southern Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden, Reuters reported. However, the group has not set any timeline for introducing the charges, the sources said.

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According to the report, Houthi officials discussed plans to impose fees on ships transiting Bab el-Mandeb with Iranian officials during their visit to Iran in July. The delegation travelled to the country to attend the funeral ceremony of late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The move is intended to increase pressure on the United States. Iranian officials have reportedly advised the Houthis to establish a potential authority to regulate and collect fees from vessels passing through Bab el-Mandeb.

The strait accounts for nearly 4 per cent of global energy supply, while a significant portion of Saudi Arabia's supplies passes through the waterway. Any disruption could potentially create supply constraints for the kingdom.

The latest escalation between the United States and Iran effectively ended a 14-point memorandum signed in June. The dispute was also driven by efforts to control the Strait of Hormuz, as Tehran proposed fees for ships using the waterway and later refused transit arrangements beyond the initial 60-day period, allowing passage only through an Iranian-monitored route.

Tehran has also rejected Oman's proposal for joint regional management of the Strait of Hormuz, which would have included voluntary fees for ships, Reuters reported, citing a senior Iranian official. The decision has further reduced hopes of resolving the impasse that has disrupted Gulf trade through the strategic chokepoint for months.