/Pakistan records deadliest month of 2026 as terror violence kills 606 in July

Pakistan witnessed its deadliest month of 2026 in July, with 606 people killed and 232 others injured in terrorist attacks and counter-terrorism operations across the country, according to a report by the Islamabad-based Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).

The report highlighted a sharp deterioration in Pakistan’s security situation, with rising militant activity being met by intensified operations from security forces. July recorded the highest number of security personnel deaths in a month since January 2023, with 112 personnel killed.

The figure is the second-highest monthly toll for security forces in more than a decade. In January 2023, 114 security personnel were killed, including more than 100 deaths in a suicide bombing at Peshawar Police Lines.

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According to PICSS data, 401 terrorists were killed in July, marking the highest monthly figure recorded in over 10 years. The violence also claimed the lives of 74 civilians and 19 members of peace committees.

The report said 232 people were injured during the month, including 101 security personnel, 103 civilians, 14 peace committee members and 14 terrorists.

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Compared to June, security force fatalities increased by 195 per cent, while terrorist deaths rose by 109 per cent. Civilian deaths also witnessed a rise of 21 per cent.

July also saw a record surge in suicide attacks, with at least eight incidents reported, including five vehicle-borne attacks. The number of kidnapping cases doubled during the month, increasing from 33 in June to 66 in July.

Balochistan remained the worst-affected region, accounting for a major share of the casualties. The province recorded 372 deaths in July, a 241 per cent jump from the previous month. Security personnel deaths in the region increased dramatically from six in June to 62 in July.