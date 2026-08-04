/Hollywood latest: Christopher Nolan arrives in South Korea

Acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan has arrived in South Korea, drawing attention to a market that is increasingly becoming a major focus for Hollywood studios. With strong cinema attendance, a thriving entertainment industry, and global cultural influence driven by K-content, South Korea is emerging as one of the most important international markets for the film business. As Hollywood searches for growth beyond traditional markets, South Korea's box office performance, streaming audience, and global entertainment footprint are making it a key strategic destination. Is South Korea becoming Hollywood's next major growth engine?