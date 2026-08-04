A growing number of young adults in the United Kingdom are delaying major life milestones such as moving out, buying homes, getting married, and starting families. The trend, often referred to as "Kidulthood," is increasingly being driven by economic realities rather than lifestyle choices. Rising housing costs, stagnant wage growth, inflation pressures, and the high cost of living are making financial independence more difficult for Britain's younger generations. The shift is now influencing everything from consumer spending and housing demand to long-term economic growth. Here's a closer look at how "Kidulthood" is reshaping Britain's economy.