/Moscow drone attack: 5 killed as Russia targets Ukraine's Sumy

The Russia-Ukraine war has witnessed another deadly escalation. Authorities report that at least five people were killed in a drone attack in Moscow, while Russian forces launched fresh strikes on Ukraine's Sumy region. The latest attacks come amid continuing cross-border drone warfare and intensified military operations on both sides. As Moscow and Kyiv exchange strikes, concerns are growing over the widening scope of the conflict and its impact on civilians. Here's the latest on the Moscow drone attack, the strike on Sumy, and what these developments mean for the broader Russia-Ukraine war.