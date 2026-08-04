/WhatsApp users locked out after accounts were suddenly placed under 24-hour security review

WhatsApp users across multiple regions are reporting being suddenly locked out of their accounts after receiving notifications that their profiles have been placed under a 24-hour security review. Many affected users say they were unable to access chats, contacts, and account features while the review process was underway. The unexpected restrictions have sparked confusion and frustration online, with users seeking answers about what triggered the reviews and whether the issue is linked to automated security systems, suspicious activity checks, or platform-wide enforcement measures. Here's what we know so far about the WhatsApp account review issue and how it is affecting users.