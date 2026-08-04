/Xi's economic playbook remains unchanged

YouTube Description China is doubling down on its manufacturing-led economic strategy despite growing pressure from the United States and Europe. As trade tensions persist and major negotiations loom, Beijing has signaled that it has no intention of making significant changes to its economic model. With the European Union seeking progress on long-standing trade disputes and Washington continuing to scrutinize Chinese industrial policies, the debate over global trade imbalances is intensifying. Why is China standing firm, and what could this mean for international markets, supply chains, and future trade relations? Here's a closer look.