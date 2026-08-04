/Meta under fire as panel seeks answers over PM Modi video takedown

Meta is facing scrutiny in India after a parliamentary panel questioned the temporary removal of a video featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Facebook. The video reportedly remained unavailable on the platform for around five hours before being restored. Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology Chairman Nishikant Dubey has said Meta acknowledged the outage and called for an apology from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The incident has reignited debate over platform accountability, content moderation, algorithmic decisions, and the safe harbour protections available to social media intermediaries under Indian law.