/Accident forces Mandanna to take a break from career

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has been forced to take a break from her busy shooting schedule after suffering a serious hip injury during the filming of her upcoming movie Mysaa. The actress revealed that one of her hip tendons detached while performing a dance sequence, requiring weeks of rest and rehabilitation. Doctors have advised her to stay away from work as she focuses on recovery. Rashmika shared an emotional update with fans, calling it a "freak accident" and saying the experience reminded her to treat her body "like a human, not a machine." The injury is expected to impact the schedules of several of her upcoming projects. Will Rashmika make a quick comeback? Watch this video for all the latest updates on her health, recovery, and film commitments.