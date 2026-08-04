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The White Paper identifies China as Japan's strategic challenge

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 23:31 IST | Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 23:31 IST
Japan's 2026 defense white paper brands China as its greatest strategic challenge, highlighting regional security risks, military expansion near Taiwan, and deeper ties with Russia.

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