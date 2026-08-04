/Maharashtra Medical Council row triggers doctors' strike

Published: Aug 04, 2026, 22:01 IST | Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 22:01 IST
Doctors across Maharashtra have announced a 24-hour strike on August 4 against the state government's proposal to grant Maharashtra Medical Council registration to homeopathy practitioners who complete the Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP). The protest, led by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and supported by MARD, ASMI and other medical bodies, is expected to impact non-emergency healthcare services across the state.