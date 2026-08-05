/S.S. Rajamouli's Varanasi Becomes First Non-English Film Shot Entirely in IMAX

SS Rajamouli's upcoming epic Varanasi is making global cinema history as the first non-English film to be shot entirely in IMAX, marking a major milestone for Indian cinema. The film stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shriya Hassan in lead roles. According to Rajamouli, the story will take audiences on a spectacular journey from Varanasi to Antarctica, with sequences set across Africa and ancient Rome. The filmmaker also revealed that nearly 80% of the film has been completed, with the remaining schedule set to be filmed in Hyderabad. Vanasi also marks Priyanka Chopra Jonas' much-awaited return to Indian cinema following her international projects.