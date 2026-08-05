/US Judge Blocks Trump Green Card Freeze | Major Setback for Trump's Immigration Policy

A US federal judge has ruled that the Trump administration's policy freezing green card applications from 75 countries was unlawful, dealing a significant setback to President Donald Trump's immigration agenda. The ruling, issued by US District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C., found that the State Department's "public charge" policy exceeded the authority granted under the Immigration and Nationality Act. Introduced earlier this year by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the policy had largely halted immigrant visa processing for applicants from countries including Nigeria, Colombia, Russia, and Egypt. The policy mainly affected family-sponsored immigrant visa applicants and some employment-based green card applicants. While the administration argued that the measure was intended to prevent immigrants from relying on public assistance, critics said it effectively blocked applications without proper individual review.