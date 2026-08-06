/Houthis launch missile attacks on Saudi oil tankers in Red Sea & Gulf Of Aden

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated after Yemen's Houthi movement claimed responsibility for missile attacks on two Saudi oil tankers—one near the Red Sea port city of Yanbu and another in the Gulf of Aden. Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree announced the attacks, though Saudi Arabia has not confirmed the incidents. The Houthis say the strikes are linked to their naval blockade of Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea, a move they describe as retaliation against an alleged Saudi siege on Yemen. Riyadh has rejected those accusations. The latest claims add to growing concerns over maritime security, global energy supplies, and regional stability.