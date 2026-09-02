/Japan’s birthrate crisis deepens: 1 in 4 Japanese men unmarried at 50

Published: Sep 02, 2026, 12:35 IST | Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 12:35 IST
Japan’s demographic crisis is reaching critical levels as official government data reveals that nearly one in every four men and one in seven women remain unmarried by age 50. According to a landmark report from the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research, the proportion of never-married 50-year-olds hit a record high. Experts attribute the surging trend to declining social pressure and widespread financial insecurity, driven by an increase in non-permanent, unstable jobs. With marriage rates plummeting, Japan faces severe challenges as its fertility rate drops further, threatening future economic productivity and straining national healthcare systems.