/Why Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te was taken to a secret command centre during war drills

Taiwan conducted a high-level security exercise late on Wednesday, simulating a ‘decapitation strike’ aimed at eliminating the island's leadership, as President Lai Ching-te and senior government officials rehearsed emergency wartime procedures. According to Taiwan's presidential office, an armoured personnel carrier transported President Lai and members of his staff from the Presidential Office in Taipei to a fortified command centre near the Ministry of National Defense. The exercise tested the government's ability to maintain command and continue functioning during a potential attack targeting the country's leadership.

"The drill was intended to review the command structure, inter-agency coordination, and emergency-response mechanisms, so as to ensure that the government can continue operating effectively and safeguarding national security" during any possible action against the island, presidential spokesperson Karen Kuo said in a statement on Thursday. Official footage released by the government showed the armoured vehicle moving through the streets of Taipei. President Lai was also seen wearing a flak jacket, receiving military briefings and issuing operational instructions throughout the exercise.

'Wan Chun' drill part of Taiwan's largest annual military exercise

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The leadership evacuation exercise, known as the ‘Wan Chun’ drill, forms part of the 10-day Han Kuang military exercises, Taiwan's largest annual defence drills, which began on Wednesday. The Wan Chun drill is designed to simulate the evacuation of Taiwan's president to a secure location during war or other national emergencies. Although this is the first known time President Lai has publicly participated in the exercise, former presidents Tsai Ing-wen and Ma Ying-jeou have taken part in similar drills. The exercise dates back to the Cold War era, when then-leader Chiang Kai-shek feared an attempt by the Chinese Communist Party to target Taiwan's leadership.

China considers Taiwan part of its territory despite never having governed the island. Chinese President Xi Jinping has repeatedly vowed to bring Taiwan under Beijing's control and has not ruled out the use of force. Over the years, images released from China have shown mock replicas of Taiwan's Presidential Office, government buildings and Taipei's street layouts built in desert training grounds, where Chinese troops conducted assault simulations. Meanwhile, Beijing continues to exert military and diplomatic pressure on Taiwan through regular military exercises and gray-zone tactics, including operations involving non-military agencies around the island.

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Global conflicts add new urgency to Taiwan's preparations

Taiwanese officials say this year's military drills have gained added significance amid growing global security concerns. The US capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro earlier this year, along with the US-Israeli decapitation strikes targeting Tehran's leadership during the early phase of the conflict with Iran, have reinforced the need for preparedness. "Taiwan needs to ready itself for the scenario now unfolding in Iran, and fast," Charles Lyons-Jones, a research fellow at Australia's Lowy Institute's Foreign Policy and Public Opinion Program, wrote in March. Ahead of the drills, a senior Taiwanese defence official told reporters that the exercises are no longer "lab-like exercise in a vacuum."

Taiwan practices defending strategic bridge near Taipei

Late Thursday night, Taiwanese troops conducted another exercise focused on defending the Danjiang Bridge, a strategic crossing that could provide invading forces with a direct route toward Taipei. The nearly one-kilometre-long bridge, which opened earlier this year, spans the Tamsui River and is regarded as a key strategic asset due to its proximity to Taipei Port and nearby beaches that could potentially be used for amphibious landings. To simulate blocking an advancing enemy, soldiers installed multiple defensive barriers and laid extensive barbed wire across the bridge.