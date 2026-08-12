/Nicholas Hoult to play Gilderoy Lockhart in HBO’s Harry Potter Season 2

Nicholas Hoult is all set to join the second season of HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series. The actor, who recently received appreciation for playing Lex Luthor in James Gunn’s Superman, has been cast as Gilderoy Lockhart. The news was confirmed on Tuesday, August 11, through a social media post.

Nicholas Hoult in Harry Potter

"Magical Me indeed. Now, how many autographs would you like? Nicholas Hoult has been cast as Gilderoy Lockhart in season two of the new HBO Original Harry Potter Series," HBO's post read.

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The character was previously played by Kenneth Branagh in the 2002 film Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Lockhart is one of the popular characters introduced in the second book of J.K. Rowling’s series, which will serve as the basis for Season 2.

For the unversed, the character is introduced as Hogwarts’ new Defence Against the Dark Arts professor in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. He is known for claiming that he has defeated dangerous magical creatures and overcome dark forces.

But behind his charming image, Lockhart is extremely vain, arrogant and obsessed with fame. The character is also particularly skilled at Memory Charms.

About Nicholas Hoult

The actor has previously been part of several major franchises. He currently plays Superman’s nemesis Lex Luthor in Superman and is expected to return in the role in the upcoming sequel Man of Tomorrow, scheduled for 2027.

The actor has also played Hank McCoy, better known as Beast, in the X-Men franchise. Some of his other popular films include Mad Max: Fury Road, The Menu, Renfield, Nosferatu and Juror #2.

On television, Hoult previously starred in the British teen drama Skins and Hulu’s historical comedy-drama The Great.

About HBO's Harry Potter series

The new HBO adaptation is set to premiere its first season on December 25. The opening instalment adapts Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, and the series has already received a second-season renewal.

The cast features Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger.

The series will see John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, and Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy.