/Pak HC bars solitary confinement for Imran Khan and wife Bushra Bibi, allows family visits, phone calls

In major relief to the jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a Pakistan court has barred any further solitary confinement for him and his wife, Bushra Bibi, while serving their prison sentences. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) also directed the Adiala Jail authorities to facilitate family meetings with Khan as permitted under jail rules and make arrangements for telephone conversations between him and his sons.

The 73-year-old cricketer-turned-politician and his wife are serving lengthy prison sentences in corruption and related cases at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Khan’s sister, Aleema Khanum, had approached the court against the solitary confinement of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party founder, while Bushra Bibi’s daughter Mubashara Khawar Maneka filed a petition for relief to her.

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‘Provide newspapers and books, ensure medical facilities’

Pronouncing the verdict, Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro also directed the Adiala jail authorities to provide Khan with newspapers and books daily and ensure that he receives medical facilities in accordance with jail rules.

The Adiala jail superintendent was asked to ensure implementation of the court’s directions and submit a compliance report within 15 days.

The court had earlier reserved its verdict on August 6 on separate petitions filed by Khan’s sister Aleema Khanum and Bushra Bibi’s daughter Mubashra Khawar Maneka.

Imran Khan has been in prison since August 2023 following convictions that he and his PTI party describe as politically motivated. His supporters and relatives have repeatedly alleged that authorities have restricted his access to family members and adequate medical care. The government has rejected such allegations.

Imran’s wife Bushra Bibi was first jailed on January 31, 2024, after her conviction in a corruption-related case, and was released on bail on October 24 that year after nearly nine months in prison.

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She was again arrested on January 17, 2025, following her conviction in another corruption-related case and remains at Adiala Jail, having since received additional sentences in corruption-related cases.

Khan's family filed contempt petition in Supreme Court

Last month, Pakistan’s Supreme Court ordered the government to shift Khan to the private-run Shifa International Hospital following months of concerns raised by his family and supporters over his health, particularly an eye condition diagnosed earlier this year.

However, on the night of August 20-21, Khan was admitted to the state-run Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for a medical procedure and diagnostic examinations instead of Shifa Hospital. He was subsequently taken back to Adiala Jail.

His family approached the court again and argued that the decision violated the Supreme Court's order, which directed that Khan remain admitted at the Islamabad hospital until the next hearing on September 16.

The government defended its decision to take him to PIMS, citing security concerns.

The contempt petition has been fixed for hearing on September 16 before a three-member bench comprising Justices Shahid Waheed, Naeem Akhtar Afghan, and Ishtiaq Ibrahim. The same bench is also scheduled to hear pending cases concerning Khan’s health and family meetings.