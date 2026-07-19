/Trump mulling limited strikes to prevent Iran from rebuilding military capabilities in Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump and senior officials in his administration have been considering carrying out limited strikes in the Strait of Hormuz to prevent Iran from rebuilding its radar and missile capabilities to attack ships and close the key waterway.

President Trump and his aides have reviewed a new US Central Command plan for limited strikes in the strait aimed at preventing Iran from rebuilding its military capabilities there, said an Axios report, citing senior US officials.

The intended plan is to “mow the lawn,” as one US official put it, by striking Iranian radar and missile capabilities and reducing the threat to oil tankers, US Navy vessels and US Air Force aircraft operating in and around the vital waterway.

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US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth backed the plan, though Trump has yet to approve it, the report said, adding that the latest exchange of strikes between the US and Iran could push the president toward giving the plan a green light.

Over the past two months, the US military has gradually increased its control over the Strait of Hormuz, allowing oil exports through the waterway to rise.

CENTCOM warned about Iran trying to rebuild capabilities

The planning started after CENTCOM warned Hegseth and Trump that Iran has begun trying to rebuild its capabilities in the strait and that limited US strikes may therefore be necessary to prevent Tehran from re-establishing them.

Until recently, the White House had been inclined to reject the proposal to avoid further escalation with Iran, but Sunday’s Iranian missile attack on US bases in Jordan prompted a reassessment, the officials said.

Over the last two months, the US military has gradually taken control of most of the strait in a sustained campaign by degrading Iranian military capabilities and clearing mines to guide ships through the strait.

The US action restricted Iran’s ability to hit oil tankers and allowed more traffic and oil exports through the strait, thereby eroding Iran’s leverage over the crucial waterway.

Iran making efforts to rebuild its radar, air defence and anti-ship missile capabilities

US officials say CENTCOM became concerned about Iran's efforts to rebuild its radar, air defence and anti-ship missile capabilities in the strait to target ships more accurately.

One recent incident that raised concern was the launch of an Iranian anti-aircraft missile toward a US F-35 fighter jet that was providing cover to ships in the strait, an official said.

The incident signalled Iran’s intent to rebuild its military capacity.

CENTCOM said that the military might need to strike Iran periodically in order to keep moving dozens of oil tankers out of the Gulf relatively safely every day.

Hegseth supported the plan and sent it to the White House, officials said.

Trump told Fox News on Monday morning that the US will respond to the Iranian attacks on bases in Jordan and “hit them hard”.