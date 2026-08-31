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'Very difficult for my men': Nepal Police face uphill battle in flood rescues

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 23:52 IST | Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 23:52 IST
'Very difficult for my men': Nepal Police face uphill battle in flood rescues

Swollen, shifting rivers stalled search efforts and forced a night halt. Photograph: (Credit: AFP)

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Nepal Police face an uphill task in flood rescue operations as swollen rivers and washed-out roads hamper efforts. Rescue teams share key updates.

Six days after catastrophic flash floods struck Nepal, rescue teams faced severe obstacles due to destroyed infrastructure, high floodwaters, and treacherous marshland. The death toll is mounting, while the number of missing persons rose past 4,700. Emergency operations centred in Bidur, a small town on the Trishuli River in Nuwakot district, which became the main hub for rescue efforts.

Highlighting the extent of the destruction, local police officer E. Hawadi told news agency AFP, "There are too many challenges. There are no roads, they have all been washed away, and many areas are just not accessible." He added that the work remained extremely difficult for his men: "The area is still flooded, and elsewhere it is all marshland."

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Swollen rivers continuously altered course, complicating search plans and halting nighttime operations. "For example, an area that was dry yesterday is completely flooded today," Hawadi explained to AFP, warning that "floods can come at any time." Rescuers also lacked essential equipment, including flotation devices.

Also read: Nepal floods: A saree saves 21 Tamil Nadu pilgrims on Mount Kailash yatra. This is how

Ground transport collapsed, leaving responders reliant on helicopters to access isolated mountain settlements. Hawadi noted, "Once my men are dropped, they have to roam over large distances to conduct search and rescue. But the helicopters have to return because there are not enough of them."

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Over 40 bridges were damaged or destroyed. India and China began supplying prefabricated Bailey bridges to quickly rebuild access without heavy equipment.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lok Bahadur Poudel Chhetri appealed for international aid, noting, "This is the Himalayas... The gorges are very deep and steep, so that's the difficulty." Prime Minister Balendra Shah described the mission as "challenging due to adverse weather, difficult terrain, and ongoing risks."

Also read: China rejects claims of inadequate disaster data-sharing with Nepal

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent estimated that around 93,000 people were affected. As the UN World Food Programme brought in 2.4 tonnes of high-energy biscuits for displaced families, authorities carried out mass burials for unidentified victims following DNA sampling.

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty covers a broad spectrum of subjects, ranging from geopolitics, global conflicts, and India's neighbourhood dynamics to the strategic operations of the In...Read More

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