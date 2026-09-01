/How Pakistani 'man's self-driving car' hit a police vehicle?

A video showing a Pakistani man filming himself in his supposed self-driving car as the vehicle suddenly lost control and crashed into a parked police vehicle in Islamabad’s D-Chowk has gone viral online. Despite the crash, the SP of City Zone, Dr Ayaz Hussain, said that they have decided not to pursue any offence.

The man has been identified as a technology enthusiast and a student of computer engineering, Ehsan Zafar of Abbottabad and the video was uploaded by journalist Muhammad Aalijah on Sunday. Aalijah was invited by Ehsan to report on his innovation. As Aalijah was explaining the features of the car, the video also shows Aalijah pulling the handbrake in an attempt to prevent the car from hitting the police van, but his efforts prove futile.

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Why did the car lose control?

“Everything was fine until a technical fault occurred due to an internet disruption, causing the car to go out of control and crash into a police vehicle,” said Aalijah. The car was controlled remotely over the internet, and suddenly a disruption of the connection resulted in the loss of control.

Ehsan said that it was his personal project, on which he had been working since 2018 in his personal lab at home. According to him, while communicating with the camera, he pressed the wrong command, resulting in the crash.

The police said that they have enquired into the viral video and said they have found no evidence of any commission of an offence. SP Hussain said that it was a “human mistake” and Islamabad Police considers this youth an asset for the country.