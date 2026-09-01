/Ram Temple trust to appoint first CEO; final decision expected on Wednesday

Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra is set to appoint its first CEO; it has finalised the list to appoint the first permanent Chief Executive Officer. The final decision is expected to come tomorrow. The 3-member search committee submitted its final report on September 1, 2026, narrowing down over 5,000 applicants to three. The committee of Justice Pramod Kohli, Lieutenant General Vishnu Kant Chaturvedi and industrialist Suresh Haware have reached Ayodhya and will likely announce its final decision at the scheduled meeting on Wednesday.

The move to appoint a CEO comes after the recent financial irregularities in the management of the donation of the Ram Temple; it puts a spotlight on the trust's financial oversight. Eight accused have been arrested in the case, while three officials, including former Trust general secretary Champat Rai, have stepped down from their posts. Now the trust thinks that the executive role will create administrative oversight. It is also expected to improve its administrative arrangements and clearly define the proposed CEO’s powers and responsibilities.

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Who are the people under consideration?

The three being considered are Rajesh Pandey, a retired IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre; former IAS officer Yogeshwar Ram Mishra; and former Bihar DGP Paresh Saxena, according to a report by CNN News 18. The committee had previously laid down eligibility criteria: Applicants must be between 50 and 70 years of age, have at least 20 years of administrative experience, and be willing to reside in Ayodhya. Other key criteria include that the applicant must be a “practising Hindu” with “devotion to Lord Ram”, be proficient in both Hindi and English, and must maintain an unblemished record of absolute institutional integrity. The committee said the final three candidates were recommended after a rigorous and “comprehensive evaluation".