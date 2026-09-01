/West Bengal rolls out digital spot fines; ₹200 for littering, banned plastic, public urination

The West Bengal government has introduced a digital spot-fine system across municipalities from September 1, imposing penalties for littering, illegal dumping, use or carrying of banned plastic bags, public urination and defecation, and spitting in public places. According to a government notification issued by the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Department, public urination or defecation and littering will attract a ₹200 fine, while spitting in public places will invite a ₹100 penalty.

The government has clarified that the initiative is not aimed at revenue generation, but at increasing public awareness and bringing about a long-term change in civic behaviour to create a cleaner and more responsible society. Under the system, municipal employees will be trained to undertake awareness campaigns and encourage citizens to follow civic rules. They will also inform people that repeated violations could result in fines being imposed as per the prescribed rates.

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The notification states that the digital spot-fine mechanism will be transparent, cashless and accountable. Authorised municipal personnel will record violations at the spot, with geo-tagged photographs used where necessary as evidence. Digital challans will be generated and fines collected through QR codes or online payment, following which citizens will receive a digital receipt.

Initially, fines will be collected digitally or online. However, cash collection may be permitted in specific circumstances, subject to the prescribed rules. The government has also directed municipalities to consider local requirements and arrange community bins and other waste-collection infrastructure where necessary.

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The system will cover violations including throwing waste in public places, illegal dumping, carrying or using banned plastic carry bags, spitting, and public urination or defecation. Enforcement will be carried out in accordance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, and directions of the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal.

The notification also says that the mobile number of a violator will be recorded when a fine is imposed. This will allow authorities to identify repeated offenders and take appropriate action against habitual violations. Citizens have been urged to use toilets, dispose of waste only at designated places, avoid spitting in public, refrain from using or carrying banned plastic bags, and avoid illegal dumping. The government has emphasised that the digital spot-fine system is being implemented with three broad objectives — a clean city, responsible citizens and clean municipal administration.

West Bengal's move is less a standalone policy than the latest entry in a rapidly expanding, cross-party civic-enforcement trend sweeping urban India.