/US strikes IRGC targets in Iran as explosions reported in Bandar Abbas

US CENTCOM has confirmed that it has begun fresh strikes on IRGC targets in Iran at 12 pm in local time on Tuesday, September 1, 2026. Iran's state broadcaster, IRIB, has reported that several explosions were heard at Iran's Bandar Abbas.

“Today at 12 p.m. ET, US forces began striking Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets in Iran. The strikes follow recent attempted attacks by the IRGC against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American service members deployed to the region," said US CENTCOM in a post on the social media platform X.

According to an Al Jazeera report, which cites IRIB, five explosions were heard around Masan village in Qeshm, while four explosions were also heard from the Strait of Hormuz in Qeshm. According to the deputy political, security, and social affairs officer of the Hormozgan governorate in Bandar Abbas, no casualties have been reported.

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According to Al Jazeera, which cites anonymous US officials, the attack on an IRGC target is still going on. According to Iranian state media IRNA, explosions were heard in Chabahar and Konarak. The Deputy Governor for Security and Law Enforcement of Sistan and Baluchestan Province said four projectiles struck Chabahar and Konarak.

“Expert investigations are underway to determine the details of the incident, potential damages, and further information,” said General Ali Khalil Abadi.

US attack on Iran comes after the recent escalation since Sunday, August 30. US first struck Iran’s Larak Island on Sunday evening; Iran retaliated by targeting a US military base in Jordan and the UAE. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump posted an AI video of an attack on Iranian Kharg Island. Then, on Monday, Trump said that there will be a further response to the Iranian attacks.

US Embassy across the West Asia region has issued a security alert urging US citizens to stay alert, review travel plans, and prepare for potential travel disruptions or consider departing due to elevated regional tensions. US Crude oil prices are hovering around $90/barrel and now stand at their highest level since July 24. Meanwhile, Iran's parliament speaker and top negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, urged citizens to curb their petrol consumption on Tuesday.