/Pakistan walks back Houthi threat, rules out military action as rebels target Saudi Arabia

Pakistan has clarified that it is not currently considering any military action under its recently signed defence agreement with Saudi Arabia and Turkiye, despite warnings from its defence minister that the pact could be activated if the Yemen conflict reaches Saudi territory.

Pakistan foreign ministry spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan made the clarification on Thursday while responding to questions about the agreement signed by the three countries last month.

“There is no such thing under discussion right now ... When time comes (we) will act under the agreement,” Khan said, referring to the pact between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye.

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Pakistan says no military response is currently on table

The clarification came a day after Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned that the agreement could come into effect if fighting in Yemen spilled over into Saudi Arabia. Asif said Pakistan was “bound by the terms and conditions of this pact” and would fulfil its commitments if the situation required it.

He had also issued a warning to the Houthis, saying that any attempt to extend the Yemen conflict into Saudi Arabia could trigger the pact's provisions. “the clauses of this pact over confronting aggression will become operative”, Asif said.

However, the defence minister also stressed that the agreement was defensive in nature. He said it did not give Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye authority to independently launch offensive operations against another country.

Houthi attacks put focus on Mecca defence pact

The issue gained urgency after Iran backed Houthis carried out attacks on Saudi cities and energy infrastructure this week. The strikes have added another theatre to the wider conflict in the Middle East.

According to Reuters, Islamabad has also warned Iran to rein in its Yemeni Houthi allies after the group intensified attacks against Saudi Arabia.

The Mecca joint defence agreement was signed by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye on August 7 in Mecca. It seeks to strengthen collective deterrence and defence cooperation between the three countries.

A key provision of the pact states that “any armed attack against any one of the three States shall be regarded as an attack against them all.” The agreement also provides for greater defence cooperation among Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye.