/Hunkkaar trailer: Aneet Padda & Fatima Sana Shaikh vs the powerful 'Baapji'

Aneet Padda plays a young girl who takes on a powerful spiritual guru and accuses him of sexual abuse in the new web series Hunkkaar. The trailer of the series was unveiled on Thursday and features Fatima Sana Shaikh as a police officer investigating the case.

The series also boasts of actors like Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Arjun Mathur, Raghubir Yadav, Rajesh Sharma and Ram Kapoor.

Hunkkaar trailer

Add WION as a Preferred Source



The trailer opens with Aneet’s Meenu standing at a police station with her parents and getting a complaint registered against an influential spiritual guru, Baapji (Raghubir Yadav), for abusing her. The trailer then goes on to show how the victim and her intent are questioned for taking on someone so powerful. Even her own father questions her motives as she doesn’t fit the mould of how a victim is expected to behave.

Meanwhile, ACP Jasleen Singh Soni (Fatima Sana Shaikh) tries to get to the bottom of the case and challenges Baapji. She, too, is threatened and intimidated by his clan and influence.

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub plays “the only lawyer who believes Meenu in this country”, while Ram Kapoor plays Baapji’s lawyer, defending him. Arjun Mathur plays a television journalist who follows the accusations.

This is Aneet Padda’s first release after the success of Saiyaara, which released in 2025. Incidentally, Padda had shot for the web show before she gained stardom for Saiyaara.



Hunkkaar is directed by Karan D Kapadia, Nitya Mehra and Heeraz Marfatia, and created by Karan D Kapadia and Nitya Mehra.

Aneet Padda spoke about playing Meenu Rawat and said, “Meenu isn’t defined by what happened to her, but by what she chooses after. She’s young, complicated and not always easy to understand; that’s what makes her real. Her one constant? A refusal to be silenced. I hope audiences see her vulnerability and the defiance at the heart of her journey.”

Priyanka Chopra backs the show



The gripping drama is produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, in association with Purple Pebble Pictures. Priyanka Chopra Jonas serves as executive producer of the show.

Speaking about the show, Priyanka Chopra Jonas said, “As a producer, I’ve always wanted to stand behind stories that have something to say, and Hunkkaar: The Roar is very much that. I also really believe in Nitya and Karan as filmmakers. I’m incredibly proud of what this entire cast and crew has created, and it’s been a privilege to be a small part of this journey. I hope the story stays with audiences the way it stayed with me.”

The show premieres on September 25, only on JioHotstar.