/Shakti Shalini: Vishal Jethwa undergoes fitness transformation for Aneet Padda's starrer

Actor Vishal Jethwa is currently focusing on a major physical transformation for an upcoming project that he is currently shooting for. The actor has been following a strict fitness routine that includes regular workouts, a controlled diet, and a disciplined lifestyle as part of his preparation.

Vishal Jethwa bulks up

According to sources close to the actor, Vishal has been consistently training to bulk up for the role. As per reports, the prep is for Shakti Shalini, where the actor is required to be bulked up for his part. His transformation has gradually become visible over the last few months.

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Vishal on his transformation

Speaking about his approach towards fitness and preparation, Vishal said, "Achieving peak fitness is never easy. People often notice the physical change, but a lot of emotional and mental discipline goes into it. I believe in ‘no pain, no gain’ because transformation only happens when you are willing to push yourself every day, even on difficult days."

He further added, "For me, fitness is not just about appearance. It is also about building mental strength and consistency. When you are preparing for something specific, every part of your routine matters your workouts, diet, rest, and mindset. I have been training regularly and staying focused on the process. It has been a learning experience, and I’m looking forward to sharing more about this project soon."

About Shakti Shalini

Shakti Shalini is a major addition to the horror-comedy universe of Maddock Films, starring Aneet Padda. Her character came into the light after it was shown in the post-credit sequence of Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna.

The introduction had described her as "the protector. The destroyer. The mother of all." The film has been shot across locations in Madhya Pradesh and is expected to hit theatres on December 24, 2026. As per reports, the cast also features Vineet Kumar Singh, Nana Patekar, Soham Majumdar, and Seema Biswas alongside Aneet and Vishal.