/Shakti Shalini: Aneet Padda playing schoolgirl in Maddock Films next horror comedy? BTS video goes viral | Watch

Aneet Padda, who gained recognition for Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara opposite Ahaan Panday, is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Shakti Shalini. Backed by Maddock Films, a video from the set has surfaced online showcasing the actress in a new avatar.

Padda's viral look from sets

In the viral clip, Padda appears to be exploring a different space. She is seen dressed in a simple green school uniform, her hair styled in braids, as she walks across the set accompanied by crew members. As per reports, the video is said to have been shot in Gwalior, and it has sparked a wave of curiosity among fans. They believe the film may showcase a small-town backdrop with the actress exploring a different genre.

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Fans reactions

As the video surfaced on social media, netizens flooded social media with praise and speculations around her new look. Some are guessing that the schoolgirl's appearance might be part of a flashback sequence. "All the best aneet i hope it will be a hit," one user said. "I genuinely want this to work for her. I feel like she is selectively good actress bcoz she didn't act well in the trends as but and I hope shakti Shalini works for her," wrote another.

About Shakti Shalini

Shakti Shalini is a major addition to the horror-comedy universe of Maddock Films, and Padda's character came into the light after it was shown in the post-credit sequence of Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna.

The introduction had described her as "the protector. The destroyer. The mother of all." The film is currently being shot across locations in Madhya Pradesh and is expected to hit theatres on December 24, 2026. As per reports, the cast also features Vineet Kumar Singh, Nana Patekar, Vishal Jethwa, Soham Majumdar, and Seema Biswas.

Further details about the film are yet to be revealed.

Aneet Padda's next