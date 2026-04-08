/ Aneet Padda to play dual roles in Shakti Shalini? Here's what we know

After gaining widespread recognition for Saiyaara, Aneet Padda is all set to star in Shakti Shalini, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. The horror-comedy has been creating a buzz since its announcement, and a latest report suggests that the 23-year-old actress will play a dual role in the film.

Aneet Padda to play dual role

The filmmaker has reportedly written two contrasting characters for Padda, and as the title hints, one of the roles is Shakti, a protective force, and another is Shalini, a dark and vengeful spirit.

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Said to be rooted in Bengali folklore, the film explores the age-old conflict between good and evil. According to a report by Mid-Day, a source said, “Rooted in Bengali folklore and mythology, the movie revolves around the eternal battle between good and evil.”

Sharing details about the story, the source said it revolves around "a vengeful female ghost dwelling in trees and water bodies, who punishes men, as she was betrayed and killed in a brutal manner. In Bengal, the goddess invoked to destroy evil spirits is Goddess Kali. She is recognised as the ultimate form of Shakti. Here, the character Shakti is pitted against the spirit."

About Shakti Shalini

The film was first teased in the post-credit scene of Thamma, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. "The creator, the destroyer, and the mother of all," the clip said.

Backed by the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, Shakti Shalini recently went on floors in Mumbai. The cast also features Vishal Jethwa and Viineet Kumar Siingh in key roles. According to reports, a large set has been constructed in Madh Island to recreate a small town in West Bengal. The film is also expected to be shot in parts of Madhya Pradesh, including Datia, Gwalior, and Morena.

Shakti Shalini is currently expected to hit theatres on December 24, 2026, and may clash with King, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.