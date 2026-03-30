/Viineet Kumar Singh joins Aneet Padda's Shakti Shalini as antagonist? Here's what we know

The much-awaited horror-comedy Shakti Shalini has expanded its cast as actor Viineet Kumar Siingh, best known for Chhaava, has reportedly joined the film as the primary antagonist. Starring Aneet Padda in the lead, the film has been creating a buzz since its announcement.

Viineet Kumar Singh joins Shakti Shalini

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Backed by producer Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, the film will be a shift for Siingh after his previous performances in intense roles. The actor's team has confirmed his casting and said, "This will be a departure from anything that Viineet has played before. He essays a darker antagonist here," as quoted by Mid-day.

"Shakti Shalini has high-octane drama, and the makers believe that an ensemble cast of Aneet, Viineet, and Vishal Jethwa will bring the gravitas that it needs," the source further added.

As per reports, Siingh has already begun filming for the project, and the initial schedule includes a week-long shoot in Mumbai.

The actor is said to take a break later to work on Dahaad 2, starring Sonakshi Sinha. Then the Shakti Shalini team will travel to Madhya Pradesh for the next leg of filming, which will resume in May.

About Maddock Horror Comedy Universe

Maddock Horror Comedy Universe has built a dedicated fanbase with films packed with folklore, horror, and comedy. Now, Shakti Shalini marks its sixth project after the success of Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Thamma.

About Shakti Shalini

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Shakti Shalini also stars Vishal Jethwa in a key role. While the makers have not revealed the plot details of the film, reports claim that the story revolves around a powerful female protagonist who will fight against sinister forces. A glimpse of Padda's role was teased in Thamma, sparking curiosity among fans.