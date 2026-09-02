/Aneet Padda takes on a powerful cult leader in new web series Hunkkaar: The Roar, watch teaser

Aneet Padda’s first release after the success of Saiyaara is a gritty web series that she actually shot before working on the blockbuster film. The teaser of Hunkkaar: The Roar was unveiled on Tuesday and the series features Aneet along with Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ram Kapoor and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, among others.

Hunkkaar: The Roar teaser out

Aneet features as a 17-year-old Meenu Rawat who accuses a revered cult leader called Sunil Chakosi of sexual harassment. The accusation leads to a high-stakes investigation, with Fatima Sana Shaikh as ACP Jasleen Singh Soni leading the case.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What begins with one allegation soon turns into a much larger battle, with power, influence and public perception at stake.

The series has Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub playing journalist Amitabh.

The series explores what happens when a serious accusation involves people with influence and power and when public opinion begins to play as important a role as the investigation itself.

Watch the teaser of Hunkkaar: The Roar here:

More about Hunkkaar: The Roar

Aneet took to Instagram to share the teaser and wrote, "Presenting a little something I shot before Saiyaara. Hunkkaar has been a part of my journey for a while, and I'm glad to finally share it with you all."

The series has been directed by Karan D Kapadia, Nitya Mehra, and Heeraz Marfatia. It also stars Raghubir Yadav and Rajesh Sharma in key roles, along with several others. The series is produced by Priyanka Chopra's production banner Purple Pebble Pictures.