/Saiyaara turns 1: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda revisit Wembley Stadium to celebrate milestone

One year ago, Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara swept audiences off their feet with its emotional romance, chart-topping music, and the fresh chemistry of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. Released on July 18, 2025, the film went on to create box-office history, emerging as one of the highest-grossing films of 2025 in Indian cinema. As Saiyaara completes a year today, the lead cast sent fans on a nostalgic trip by visiting Wembley Stadium, celebrating the first anniversary of the film.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda visit Wembley Stadium

Honouring one year of their debut movie, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda visited Wembley Stadium to unveil an exclusive Collector’s Edition Vinyl LP of Saiyaara, which is being described as a keepsake for fans who have loved the film’s music, emotions and timeless moments. For the unversed, Wembley Stadium is iconic, as it serves as the backdrop for Padda and Panday's emotional ending scenes, where Krish finds Vaani by spotting her eyes during the finale concert.

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Returning to the same venue a year later, Aneet and Ahaan shared a joint post featuring a series of photos on their respective Instagram accounts on Saturday and wrote, “1 Year of Saiyaara. Vaani & Krish at Wembley! I guess it was written in the stars. Thank you for making a place for Saiyaara in your hearts... it means a lot to us.”

Disclosing the launch of the exclusive Collector's Edition Vinyl LP featuring the film's iconic music and dialogues, the post further read, "For all the Saiyaaras who loved our music, our sounds & our dialogues, you can now get your hands on the Exclusive 2 Disc Collector’s Edition LP with some keepsakes inside. It’s a piece of us… for you... forever. Limited run. Releasing today. Available worldwide now."

The Saiyaara Collector's Edition Vinyl LP is a 2-disc set. LP-1 features the film's nine main vocal tracks, including songs by Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, and Vishal Mishra. LP-2 expands the experience with 25 additional tracks—16 background scores and nine iconic dialogues. The physical package also includes an exclusive diary, pen, and character bookmarks.

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