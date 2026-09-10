/Love of Your Life trailer: Margaret Qualley’s Maya embarks on an emotional new chapter

The trailer of Love of Your Life was unveiled by the makers, featuring Margaret Qualley, who plays the role of Maya, in which it will focus on love, grief, reinvention and self-discovery. But will Maya be able to overcome her past and embrace the present to fulfil her happiness or keep herself aloof from the love?

Trailer of Love Your Life

The newly released trailer for Love of Your Life introduces viewers to Maya, played by Margaret Qualley, whose life changes dramatically after a devastating loss. At the beginning of the trailer, Maya looks back at her relationship with Charlie, played by Gabriel Basso. Their romance appears to have given her the life she always wanted, until tragedy changes everything.

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Maya's journey takes an unexpected turn when she meets Felix, played by Aaron Pierre. Unable to remain in Boston with the memories of her former life, Maya packs her belongings, gets rid of her phone and leaves. She eventually begins a new life as a digital nomad in Portugal. The trailer suggests that Maya is caught between the memories of the relationship she lost and the possibility of building something new.

Felix also appears to understand that Charlie will always hold an important place in Maya's life. Rather than asking her to erase her past, he encourages her to consider whether there can be more than one great love in a lifetime.

All about Love of Your Life

Helmed by Rachel Morrison, from a script of Julia Cox, the romantic drama stars Margaret Qualley, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aaron Pierre, Gabriel Basso and Catherine Keener. The upcoming film is produced by Ryan Gosling and Jessie Henderson.