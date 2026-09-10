/Euphoria revives KK’s iconic ‘Aapki Duaa’ in nostalgic new collaboration album DHOOMSDAY | Watch

This one will take the millennials back to their childhood. Palash Sen and his band Euphoria have come out with a new version of ‘Aapki Duaa ’-a song immortalised by the late singer KK back in 1999. Euphoria’s new album is called DHOOMSDAY which is an all-collaboration album that celebrates musical connections across languages and generations.

Euphoria x KK

The new version of ‘Aapki Duaa’ is part of DHOOMSDAY, Euphoria’s new album conceived entirely around collaborations. Rather than following a conventional album format, the record brings Palash Sen and Euphoria together with a diverse group of artistes, with every song representing a distinct musical partnership.

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The band released a new music video, which uses snippets from the original music video featuring a young KK in the iconic song.

Both KK and Euphoria had their origins in Delhi and had dominated pop music in India in the late 90’s and early 2000s. Their hit songs influenced an entire generation as they found a new voice in Indian pop - completely different sounds from Bollywood music.

‘Aapki Duaa’ was part of KK’s popular debut album Pal.

Watch the video here:

More about DHOOMSDAY

At the heart of DHOOMSDAY is an exploration of different musical sensibilities. The collaborations move across genres, languages, generations and artistic approaches, allowing Euphoria’s sound to interact with voices and perspectives that come from very different musical worlds. The album also brings together different lyrical voices, with its songwriting and lyricism adding another layer to the diverse musical conversations within the record.

The collaboration also reflects the larger philosophy behind DHOOMSDAY. With every song involving another artiste, the album becomes a meeting point for different voices, musical sensibilities and generations.