/Avengers-Doomsday: How Marvel’s next epic is making a box office splash with advance bookings



Marvel's next biggest superhero film, Avengers: Doomsday, is yet to release in cinemas, but it is already minting huge numbers at the box office. Months ahead of its global release, Avengers: Doomsday's advance ticket sales have crossed major milestones, giving the film an early victory before audiences have seen the finished movie.

Advance booking box office report of Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday hasn't arrived in theatres yet, but Marvel's upcoming blockbuster is already making waves at the box office. The film has generated a huge response through advance ticket sales, with reports showing that fans are purchasing tickets months before its scheduled theatrical release.

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At the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference, Disney's senior executive vice president and chief financial officer Hugh Johnston announced that Marvel Studios and Disney's Avengers: Doomsday have already surpassed $50 million in pre-sales 100 days ahead of its release. Reportedly, it's the first movie in history to accomplish that feat. For the unversed, Disney first made pre-sale tickets available several weeks ago for premium formats, with standard tickets going on sale more recently.

All about Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday is positioned as one of the MCU's biggest crossover events, bringing together characters and franchises from across Marvel's cinematic universe. The cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Pedro Pascal, while Joe and Anthony Russo are returning to direct after previously helming Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Robert Downey Jr's return has been particularly significant. Rather than returning as Tony Stark/Iron Man, he is playing Victor von Doom, creating one of the film's biggest talking points. The studio has been steadily building anticipation for the movie through trailers, premium-format screenings and additional promotional material.