/Harry Styles faces backlash over NYC concert ticket artwork ahead of 9/11 anniversary

Harry Styles is grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. The former One Direction star ongoing New York residency has become the centre of an unexpected controversy after fans raised concerns about the artwork printed on one of his concert tickets.

Why is the artwork of concert ticket of Harry Styles facing backlash?

A ticket for his September 9 performance at Madison Square Garden features an illustration of a yellow car, seemingly carrying Styles, flying above New York City's Empire State Building. A trail can also be seen extending from the vehicle across the landmark's spire. The image was shared online by a concertgoer, quickly prompting discussion among fans about its timing and appearance.

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The main concern comes from the proximity of the concert to the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. The September 9 show took place just two days before the anniversary, when New York was preparing to commemorate the nearly 3,000 people who died in the 2001 attacks.

For some fans, the combination of a flying vehicle, a prominent New York skyscraper and the timing made the artwork uncomfortable to look at. Several users questioned why the design had been selected for a New York concert during such a sensitive week

Netizen's reaction to NYC concert ticket

The image generated strong reactions online after being posted by a fan. Some users described the choice as inappropriate for the week of the anniversary, while others questioned who had approved the artwork. At the same time, some acknowledged that the design may simply have been intended as playful tour artwork rather than a reference to the attacks.

One user wrote, "Harry Styles, this is the ticket for one of the shows during the week of 9/11....CANCEL HIM! Sell me your ticket! Sell me you 9/12 pit and 10/31 harryween ticket NOW.

Another user wrote, "Lived long enough to witness Harry Styles 9/11 merch."

"The ticket prices are already wild, but the alleged 9/11 imagery this close to the 25th anniversary makes the backlash understandable. Some choices simply need more sensitivity", wrote the third user. Another social media user wrote, "He's British, so that means he's lost his brain along with the rest of the UK."

All about Harry Styles' NYC concert

Harry Styles is performing a 30-night residency at Madison Square Garden in New York City from August 26 through October 31, 2026, as part of his Together, Together tour.