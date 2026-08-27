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Harry Styles pauses concert to pay tribute to Dolly Parton, plays 'I Will Always Love You'

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 16:35 IST | Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 16:35 IST
Harry Styles pauses concert to pay tribute to Dolly Parton, plays 'I Will Always Love You'

In the picture Harry Styles and Dolly Parton Photograph: (X and AFP)

Story highlights

 Dolly Parton, the Queen of Country music, breathed her last after a brief battle with cancer on Aug 25. She has left behind a musical legacy that will be remembered for years to come. 

Dolly Parton is no more, and the entire world is paying tribute to the legendary figure in its own way. A day after the news of Parton's death broke, singer Harry Styles paid tribute to her during his performance at Madison Square Garden for his Together, Together tour.

The country music legend died at the age of 80 on Aug 25 after a brief battle with cancer. Her nephew announced her death through a video message.

Harry Styles pays tribute to Dolly Parton, plays, I Will Always Love You.

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Styles has been on the road for over three months now. During his recent performance at New York's Madison Square Garden, he took a moment to pay tribute to Parton.

Pausing the show, he said,'' “I just wanna give a proper thank you to all the musicians who have inspired me over the years — Dolly, we love you. Thank you so much.” Then for a brief moment, Dolly's biggest hit, ''I Will Always Love You.'' Her one of the best songs, which became the biggest hits after Whitney Houston sang it.

During the rest of the night, Styles performed, ‘’Dance No More'' 'and “The Waiting Game” from his latest album, “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.”

Also read: Dolly Parton's Jolene inspired a song in Amitabh Bachchan's Kaala Patthar?

Tribute for Dolly

Hours after her death, several celebrities, including Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Sabrina Carpenter, and Beyoncé, paid an emotional tribute to the singer.

Also read: Dolly Parton's Broadway musical to continue as planned: Producers confirm

Cyrus, who was Dolly's goddaughter, took to Instagram to share a heart-wrenching note, as she called her an angel.

Sharing a monochrome picture of the singer, she wrote,''Our most sacred moments were private and they’ll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour & between our hearts. What I KNOW is Dolly would want me to feel it, write a song about it, and then continue on and be strong. I have an angel by my side. I always have. One of our last conversations was about music and metamorphosis. 🦋

I will always love her and want to make her proud. My heart breaks for the world, her family and friends who will miss her deeply.''

Dolly Parton, a music trailblazer, was also honoured in London when King Charles's soldiers paid tribute to the singer by playing one of her biggest hits in front of Buckingham Palace.

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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