/Harry Styles pauses concert to pay tribute to Dolly Parton, plays 'I Will Always Love You'

Dolly Parton is no more, and the entire world is paying tribute to the legendary figure in its own way. A day after the news of Parton's death broke, singer Harry Styles paid tribute to her during his performance at Madison Square Garden for his Together, Together tour.

The country music legend died at the age of 80 on Aug 25 after a brief battle with cancer. Her nephew announced her death through a video message.

Harry Styles pays tribute to Dolly Parton, plays, I Will Always Love You.

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Styles has been on the road for over three months now. During his recent performance at New York's Madison Square Garden, he took a moment to pay tribute to Parton.

Pausing the show, he said,'' “I just wanna give a proper thank you to all the musicians who have inspired me over the years — Dolly, we love you. Thank you so much.” Then for a brief moment, Dolly's biggest hit, ''I Will Always Love You.'' Her one of the best songs, which became the biggest hits after Whitney Houston sang it.

During the rest of the night, Styles performed, ‘’Dance No More'' 'and “The Waiting Game” from his latest album, “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.”

Tribute for Dolly

Hours after her death, several celebrities, including Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Sabrina Carpenter, and Beyoncé, paid an emotional tribute to the singer.

Cyrus, who was Dolly's goddaughter, took to Instagram to share a heart-wrenching note, as she called her an angel.

Sharing a monochrome picture of the singer, she wrote,''Our most sacred moments were private and they’ll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour & between our hearts. What I KNOW is Dolly would want me to feel it, write a song about it, and then continue on and be strong. I have an angel by my side. I always have. One of our last conversations was about music and metamorphosis. 🦋

I will always love her and want to make her proud. My heart breaks for the world, her family and friends who will miss her deeply.''