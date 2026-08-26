/Dolly Parton's Broadway musical to continue as planned: Producers confirm

The country's musical icon, Dolly Parton, died at age 80 on August 25 (Tuesday). Following the tragic death of the legendary artist, the producer of her upcoming stage show, Dolly: A True Original Musical, has confirmed that the musical will remain on track and is expected to coincide with Parton's 81st birthday.

Dolly Parton’s Broadway musical will continue as planned

Following Dolly Parton's death, the producer of her Broadway musical Dolly: A True Original Musical told Deadline that the show will continue as planned, fulfilling her wishes. Producers have confirmed that previews will begin on December 7 at the St James Theatre in New York City. “As Dolly wished, the Broadway production ofDOLLY: A True Original Musicalwill begin previews on Dec. 7 at the St James Theatre in New York City,” the producers said.

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The musical is co-produced by Parton alongside Danny Nozell, Adam Speers for ATG Productions, and Gavin Kalin Productions.

The musical will officially open on January 19, 2027, coinciding with Parton's 81st birthday. The biomusical first premiered in her hometown of Nashville in 2025 and features several of her iconic songs, including “I Will Always Love You,” “Jolene,” and “9 to 5.” As of now, the casting for the Broadway production has yet to be announced.

Dolly Parton passed away at 80

Dolly Parton's death at 80 was announced by her nephew and head of security, Bryan Seaver, in a video shared on her official Instagram account. The cause of death has not yet been revealed; however, earlier, Parton shared that she had been battling cancer. She had also experienced recurring kidney stones and related infections, which forced her to cancel planned performances, including her Las Vegas residency.

Her death leaves behind an extraordinary legacy spanning more than six decades. Parton earned worldwide love and respect through her timeless music and memorable performances. Over the years, she delivered chart-topping hits such as “9 to 5,” “Here You Come Again,” “Jolene,” and “Islands in the Stream,” and also garnered recognition through her film and TV career.