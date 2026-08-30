/Harry Styles makes cheeky wedding remark at Madison Square Garden, fans link it to Taylor Swift

Harry Styles' latest concert at Madison Square Garden has taken over the internet not because of his performance, but because of a Taylor Swift moment. On Saturday, the singer made a playful reference to weddings at the iconic venue, leading fans to connect it to Swift’s recent marriage to NFL star Travis Kelce.

Styles is currently holding a 30-show residency at Madison Square Garden, New York, as part of his Together, Together tour. The August 29 performance marked his third show of the New York run, and it was toward the end of the concert that he made the now-viral remark.

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Harry Styles gives shoutout to Taylor Swift

While speaking to the crowd about the famous arena, Styles said, “We’re at Madison Square Garden, home of the world champion New York Knicks! And they also do weddings.” The brief joke saw loud cheers from the audience.

Although Styles did not mention Swift or Kelce by name, fans were quick to interpret the wedding reference as a nod to the couple, who celebrated their wedding at the same venue on July 3.

The clip from the concert was also shared on social media by celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi, further fueling online reactions to the moment.

Swift and Kelce reportedly exchanged vows at the venue in front of nearly 1,000 guests.

Styles was reportedly among those invited to the high-profile celebration. However, he was unable to attend because he had commitments in London as part of his own tour. His fiancée, Zoë Kravitz, attended the wedding instead.

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift’s history

Styles and Swift were reportedly romantically linked between November 2012 and January 2013. Their brief relationship has continued to attract attention from fans, mainly because Swift’s 2014 song Style has long been associated with the former couple.

Despite their past relationship, Swift publicly celebrated Styles’ Grammy win in 2021, and the pair were photographed interacting at the 2021 and 2023 Grammy Awards.

About Styles’ Madison Square Garden residency