/Taylor Swift debuts new short hairstyle, gives glimpse of wedding ring at Oli Jacobs and Laura Sisk's wedding

Taylor Swift on Saturday attended the wedding of longtime music collaborators Oli Jacobs and Laura Sisk. The pop star's appearance at the ceremony comes a month after she exchanged her vows with Travis Kelce. It was a star-studded gathering, but what caught everyone's attention was her debut in a noticeably shorter hairstyle and a glimpse of her new wedding band.

The intimate celebration was at Peter Gabriel's Real World Studios near Bath, Gloucestershire, on August 15, and alongside Swift, Jack Antonoff and Sabrina Carpenter also attended the wedding.

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What did Taylor Swift wear for the wedding

For the ceremony, she chose a sleeveless navy gown featuring a plunging neckline and a voluminous tulle skirt. Ivory floral appliqués added detail to the bodice and the front of the dress, while gold-framed sunglasses, a gold bracelet and a strand of pearls completed her look.

Her hairstyle also became a hot topic of conversation as Swift appeared with much shorter blonde hair, styled with her side-swept bangs and loose curls. The length fell only a few inches below her shoulders.

Her 1989-era haircut is reportedly among the shortest styles she has worn in recent years.

Swift's wedding ring grabs attention

Several close-up photographs of Swift from the event have surfaced online, showcasing a gold wedding band sitting beneath her eye-catching engagement ring.

The visuals came just a day after her husband Travis Kelce was photographed wearing his own wedding band while arriving at Arrowhead Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs' preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.

About the Swift-Kelce wedding

Swift and Kelce married on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It was a private wedding; the couple has yet to release official photographs from the ceremony.

Kelce recently spoke about the occasion while attending the Kansas City Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri. He described it as the “best night of my life.”