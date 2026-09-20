/Indonesia ferry tragedy: Divers recover three bodies as 126 remain missing

Search and rescue operations off the Java Sea have been extended for another seven days following the capsizing of the Virgo Transport 8 passenger ferry. Indonesian Navy divers recovered three more bodies from inside the wreckage through a hull window, bringing the confirmed death toll to nine, while 126 passengers remain unaccounted for. As strong waves and severe underwater currents complicate search efforts, authorities and salvage teams have initiated plans to pull and turn the 119-meter vessel upright to allow emergency teams safer access inside the submerged chambers.