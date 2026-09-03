/George Lucas opens landmark museum showcasing storytelling through art

Published: Sep 03, 2026, 17:35 IST | Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 17:35 IST
George Lucas has opened a major new museum in Los Angeles, bringing together one of the world's most ambitious collections of narrative art. The venue showcases everything from classic illustrations and comic art to rare "Star Wars" archives that helped shape one of cinema's most iconic franchises. Designed to celebrate the power of visual storytelling, the museum offers visitors a rare look into the creative process behind beloved characters, worlds and stories that have influenced generations.