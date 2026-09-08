/Bullet train timeline revealed: Testing by May-June 2027, commercial run by year-end

The government has announced the timeline for the launch of India's first bullet train, with testing expected to begin by May or June next year. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the train will undergo testing for two to four months before the Prime Minister inaugurates it.

Speaking at the ‘NaMo for Viksit Bharat’ event in Vadodara on Tuesday, Vaishnaw said the first body frame of the bullet train had recently been completed and sent for a squeeze test.

“By May or June of next year, India’s own bullet train will be on the tracks for testing. After a testing period of 2-4 months, the bullet train will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister himself,” Vaishnaw said.

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The minister said the project reflects the government's vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. He also highlighted the travel time that the train will offer between Vadodara and Mumbai.

“When you ride the bullet train from Vadodara, you will reach Mumbai in just an hour and a half,” the minister said.

India officially began work on its first bullet train project in September 2017, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe laid the foundation stone for the Mumbai Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor in Ahmedabad.

Vaishnaw also said construction work on the project was moving rapidly. He added that work on the Surat-Vapi section is expected to finish by December this year.

The minister also spoke about the government's efforts to modernise Indian Railways. He said the changes cover operating systems, reservation systems and construction practices.

“We are reforming and modernising everything--from operating systems and reservation systems to old construction protocols,” he said.

Vaishnaw also pointed to new wagon designs being developed for freight operations. These include a special design for transporting salt.

Railway projects and modernisation

The minister highlighted several long-pending railway projects that have now been completed. He specifically mentioned the Chenab Bridge and the project connecting Mizoram with the railway network.

He said the government had redeveloped 280 railway stations and developed 36,000 km of new tracks. Vaishnaw also said cargo trains using Vande Bharat technology were being completed.

According to the minister, railway development has accelerated despite the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the first section of the project was completed in 2020, after which work on the remaining sections gained pace.

“The modern face of Indian Railways that is emerging will benefit many future generations,” Vaishnaw said.