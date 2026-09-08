/Mumbai security scare: Fake PMO official detained at NMACC ahead of PM Modi event, gun recovered

A security scare was reported in Mumbai on Tuesday (September 8) ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the city, after two people were detained at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

According to Mumbai Police, one of the detained individuals was allegedly posing as an official from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). A firearm was also recovered from one of the two men.

The incident took place at the venue where Prime Minister Modi was scheduled to attend an event. The Prime Minister is visiting Gujarat and Maharashtra on September 8, according to the PMO’s official schedule.

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Two detained at NMACC

Mumbai Police said two individuals were detained from the venue. One of them, reportedly 24 years old, was allegedly claiming to be a PMO official.

The man was accompanied by another individual who was described as his bodyguard. Police recovered a gun from one of the individuals, according to information shared by the Mumbai Police.

The development triggered an immediate security response at the high-profile venue, where preparations were underway for the Prime Minister’s arrival.

Crime Branch begins probe

The Mumbai Crime Branch is now investigating the incident. Investigators are expected to establish how the two individuals gained access to the venue, whether the man actually had any connection with the Prime Minister’s Office and how the firearm was brought inside.

The circumstances surrounding the alleged impersonation and possession of the weapon are also being examined.

At this stage, police have not indicated that the incident was an attempted attack on the Prime Minister. The investigation is underway, and further details are awaited.

PM Modi in Mumbai

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Maharashtra as part of his September 8 programme. His Mumbai visit comes as the city hosts the Global Fintech Fest, one of the major events on India’s financial technology calendar.

The security arrangements around the Prime Minister’s movement are expected to remain stringent as agencies investigate the incident at the NMACC.

The latest development comes amid heightened security preparations for the Prime Minister’s visit, with Mumbai Police and other security agencies deployed around the event venues and movement routes.

Further details are awaited from the Mumbai Police and Crime Branch as the investigation progresses.