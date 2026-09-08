/Manipur musician death: Family grateful for support, seeks fair probe and privacy to grieve

The family of Manipuri musician and music teacher Chongtham Vikram Singh, who died in Delhi following an alleged assault by a group, has called for a fair and impartial investigation into the case. The family has also sought punishment for everyone found responsible under the law.

Singh's wife, Joshna Chongtham, appealed to the authorities to allow the family to mourn privately as they struggle to cope with his death.

"At these difficult times, I ask that my family be allowed to grieve in peace and privacy. We also ask that the authorities ensure a fair and impartial investigation and hold everyone responsible and accountable under the law", Joshna Chongtham, wife of the 55-year-old musician, said, adding, "We are not seeking revenge. We are seeking justice."

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Joshna also thanked people across the country for their support and concern following the death of her husband. She expressed gratitude to political leaders, public representatives and the Delhi Police for standing by the family.

"We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and concern from family, friends and people across the country and for the support shown by the Delhi Police, leaders and public representatives. At these difficult times, I ask that my family be allowed to grieve in peace and privacy."

She said Singh's sudden death had left the family struggling to come to terms with the loss.

"I am still struggling to come to terms with the loss of my husband, Vikram Chongtham Vikram. He was my husband, my child's father, a son and a brother, a musician, and a person deeply loved by my family, friends and relatives. His sudden death has left a loss that cannot be expressed in words, she said.

Seven arrested after alleged late-night assault

The Delhi Police have arrested seven individuals in connection with the incident. The alleged assault followed a late-night altercation involving Singh, delivery boys and dhaba workers.

According to police, Singh had objected to alleged shouting and nuisance by delivery boys and dhaba staff outside his house. He came downstairs to raise the issue and was allegedly attacked with fists and blows.

His son, Yaiphaba, took him to Holy Family Hospital for treatment. Singh later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

South East DCP Vineet Kumar said the incident followed an argument over noise in the lane.

"Vikram Singh had an argument with some people in his lane over a lot of noise coming. After the argument, there was a physical altercation between them, in which he suffered injuries. His family took him to the hospital, where he passed away."

Kiren Rijiju promises stringent action

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said police had arrested all individuals allegedly involved in the physical assault that led to the death of 54-year-old Manipuri musician C Vikram Singh in South Delhi. He said the investigation would result in a watertight chargesheet and that those responsible would face stringent punishment.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also raised concerns over the safety of people from the Northeast living in Delhi.

"After many such incidents, every Northeast family in Delhi is asking the same question today - are we safe here?"

He questioned the Home Ministry and Delhi Police over the alleged rise in such incidents.

"What are Shah's MHA and Delhi Police doing to stop this growing lawlessness, especially against people from the Northeast? There must be a swift investigation, and the culprits must be brought to justice. My condolences to Vikram ji's family," he wrote on X.