/Fauzi actor Rajesh Sharma calls insect bite reports ‘false news': Nothing happened on Prabhas's film set

In July, actor Rajesh Sharma was hospitalised after reports claimed he suffered an insect bite on a film set in Hyderabad. Later, it was reported that the incident happened on the set of Prabhas' upcoming film Fauzi. Months after the incident, Sharma has broken his silence and revealed the real reason behind his hospitalisation.

In his clarification, the Bhooth Bangla actor dismissed reports that he fell ill after an insect bite while shooting for Prabhas' film Fauzi.

Rajesh Sharma reveals REAL reason behind hospitalisation

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In July, actor Sudipa Chatterjee, in a press note release, revealed that he was suffering from an insect bite that happened on the set of the movie in Hyderabad.

The reports were quick to link things to his next project with Prabhas. Months after the actor fell ill, he, in a recent interview with NDTV, shared a health update revealing that he had been dealing with a skin problem in his right leg for a long time.

"It's false news. Nothing happened on Prabhas's film set. Neither Prabhas nor the unit was responsible in any way. They are nice people. Nothing happened in Hyderabad while I was shooting there,'' he shared.

The actor shared that his situation worsened because his diabetes levels were high. ''After I flew back to Kolkata, in a day or two, the situation became severe. Because my diabetes was very high and I didn't take it seriously at the beginning," she shared.

In her earlier statement, Chatterjee had shared that the actor suffered an insect bite, possibly from a bug or a poisonous spider, while shooting for Prabhas' film.

''Despite his worsening condition, he boarded a flight back to Kolkata. During the journey, he developed a high fever, became increasingly restless, and his health deteriorated further. The following day, he was admitted to Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria,” she wrote in the statement. Defending his friend, the actor shared that Sudipta is a good friend. But she was wrongly informed.

''I have had a skin problem in my right leg for long. From there, I have got the infection. She's a good friend. Out of concern, she posted that. But she was wrong informed," he said.

However, the statement also mentioned the infection that had spread from Sharma's toes up to his knee, with large blisters developing over the affected area. They shared the update on his medical condition, citing Dr Avijit Bhattacharya.

Makers of Prabhas' Fauzi denied on-set incident