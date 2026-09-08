/Mirzapur: The Movie had two post-credit scenes; here's why only one made the cut

Mirzapur: The Movie is currently running successfully in theatres. It has brought a new version of one of India's most popular crime franchises to the big screen. Released in cinemas on September 4, the film brings back several familiar faces from the Prime Video series.

But Mirzapur is not over yet. Its chapter 2 is already part of the makers' plans and the decision to shoot two end-credit sequences was taken with the bigger story in mind.

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The second post-credit scene held back

According to Variety, one of the additional sequences shot for the film was originally intended to play after the credits and provide a bridge to the story that would follow. The filmmakers ultimately decided not to reveal it.

"There was another end-credit scene that was shot for Mirzapur: The Movie, but the makers consciously decided to hold it back for Part 2. The scene initially was to feature at the end of the film and set up what comes next, but the team felt its narrative significance would have a much bigger impact when the story continues," the source said, as per Variety. "The scene that was held back is now expected to feature as part of the next chapter of the film."

What happened in the end-credit scene

The post-credit sequence that made it to the theatrical version gives a major hint about the franchise.

Guddu Pandit, played by Ali Fazal, is seen alongside Munna Tripathi (Divyenndu) and Bablu Pandit, played by Jitendra Kumar, in a hair salon. The conversation takes an unexpected turn when Guddu and Munna realise that they have feelings for the same woman, Sweety, played by Shriya Pilgaonkar.

The moment escalates quickly, with Guddu and Munna pulling out their guns and aiming them at one another.

About Mirzapur: The Movie

The film brings back Pankaj Tripathi as Akhandanand 'Kaleen' Tripathi from the series. Other cast members include Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur and Shweta Tripathi. Ravi Kishan joins the team as Babban Babua, while Jitendra Kumar plays Bablu Pandit.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, the film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment.